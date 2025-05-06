Gov. JB Pritzker agrees to testify before Congress on Illinois' immigration policies, sanctuary state status

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and two other Democratic governors will testify before Congress next month about their states' sanctuary laws protecting undocumented immigrants.

The hearing by the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee on June 12 comes after Rep. James Comer (R-Kentucky), the panel's chairman, last month called on Pritzker, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, and New York Mayor Kathy Hochul to come before the committee.

Comer's office announced Tuesday that Pritzker, Walz, and Hochul would testify at the hearing.

Comer is also demanding the governors provide documents and communications related to their state's sanctuary policies.

Pritzker spokesman Alex Gough confirmed Pritzker will attend the hearing on June 12 "to discuss his track record on public safety and the implementation of bipartisan state laws."

"The Illinois Trust Act – which was bipartisan and signed into law by a Republican – is fully compliant with federal law. Despite the rhetoric of Republicans in Congress, this public safety law ensures law enforcement can focus on doing their jobs well while empowering all members of the public, regardless of immigration status, to feel comfortable calling police officers and emergency services if they are in need of help," Gough said.

The Illinois Trust Act largely prohibits state, county, and local law enforcement agencies from cooperating with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in cases of civil immigration enforcement activities; but not in cases involving a criminal warrant or other court order.

In cases where an undocumented immigrant has been arrested, ICE officials might issue a detainer asking police to hold them for 48 hours until ICE agents can take them into federal custody, but the Illinois TRUST Act prohibits such cooperation, except in cases where the person faces a federal criminal arrest warrant.

Comer has claimed such laws "only provide sanctuaries for criminal illegal aliens."

"The Trump Administration is taking decisive action to deport criminal illegal aliens from our nation but reckless sanctuary states like Illinois, Minnesota, and New York are actively seeking to obstruct federal immigration enforcement. The governors of these states must explain why they are prioritizing the protection of criminal illegal aliens over the safety of U.S. citizens, and they must be held accountable," Comer said in a statement.

Pritzker, Walz, and Hochul also are among Trump's most vocal critics.

Last month, during an appearance in New Hampshire, Pritzker – who many believe is preparing to run for president in 2028 – called for mass protests against the Trump administration and Republicans in Congress.

"These Republicans cannot know a moment of peace. They have to understand that we will fight their cruelty with every megaphone and microphone that we have," Pritzker said at the event. "We must castigate them on the soapbox and then punish them at the ballot box."

In March, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson and fellow Democratic mayors from New York, Boston, and Denver, also testified before the committee on their cities' sanctuary city policies.

At that hearing, Johnson proudly defended Chicago's sanctuary city status, saying, "Nothing is more important to me than the safety and wellbeing of all residents."

Johnson and the other mayors defended their immigration policies, saying they have an obligation to protect everyone living in their cities, regardless of their immigration status.

"Chicago is and always has been a proud city of immigrants. Generations of new arrivals, including the descendants of the enslaved during the Great Migration, created a vibrant city where one in five residents is foreign-born," Johnson said at the hearing.