Pritzker, Johnson respond to fatal shooting by federal agent in Minneapolis

Gov. JB Pritzker and Mayor Brandon Johnson responded to the deadly shooting by federal agents in Minneapolis on Saturday morning.

The two took to social media to express their thoughts towards federal agents and President Donald Trump following the incident.

Border Patrol Commander Gregory Bovino said during a conference on Saturday afternoon that agents were trying apprehend a suspect in a targeted operation when they were approached by the man armed with a 9-mm handgun.

He said federal officers tried to take the gun from the suspect, who "violently resisted." That's when one of the agents fired what Bovino called "defensive shots."

Video of the incident was obtained by CBS News, which showed an altercation between several officers and a person on the ground before shots were heard.

Pritzker took to social media in response to Saturday's shooting in Minneapolis, saying, "Masked federal agents in Minnesota just shot and killed another person. We must put a stop to Trump's ICE. Now. Stop the funding, stop the occupations, stop the killings."

He called the agents "unprofessional" and "dangerous."

"Donald Trump's agents are untrained, unqualified, unprofessional, and dangerous. It's time for them to stop their assault on American cities," he said.

Johnson also took to social media, saying, "One day after hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets to remind us of our shared humanity, ICE murdered another innocent person in Minneapolis. We pray for the victim and their loved ones. When they come for one of us, they come for all of us. ICE must be abolished."

Johnson said that Chicago stands with Minneapolis, saying, "We need ICE and CBP to get out of our cities right now."

The shooting comes after the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good earlier this month, sparking outrage and protests from residents in Minnesota and other states.