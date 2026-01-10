Protests held in Chicago over ICE shooting in Minneapolis, Trump admins military action in Venezuela

As tensions continue across the country following the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis, Minnesota, demonstrations were held across the nation, including in Chicago.

It's been three days since an ICE agent shot and killed Good, sparking waves of protests. A major one held in the city temporarily brought the Magnificent Mile to a halt.

A day of demonstrations kicked off at Federal Plaza as people protested ICE days after the killing.

At Water Tower Park, in the heart of the Mag Mile, protesters held another rally, calling for accountability of ICE.

"We do not accept this behavior in Little Village, not in Chicago, not in the U.S., not anywhere," said Chella Garcia with Little Village Community Council.

And also drawing attention to the disapproval of the Trump administration's actions in Venezuela.

Speakers said the aggressive tactics of federal agents have traumatized people in Chicago, Minneapolis, and elsewhere.

"We're not going to accept our neighbors living in terror, we're not going to accept armed agents of the state shooting women in the face on our sidewalks," Garcia said.

Protesters then took to the streets.

The rally and march along the Mag Mile was one of several held around the country on Saturday since the killing of Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis earlier this week.

ICE protests were also held in cities like New York, Los Angeles, Denver, and San Francisco. The most significant was held in Minneapolis, where people said they remain on edge.

"I shouldn't have to be afraid to see police in Minnesota, but you know that's the reality of it as of right now," one demonstrator said.

Minneapolis leaders are pushing for state law enforcement to be part of a joint investigation with the FBI into Wednesday's shooting. While they were originally slated to work together, the case will now be investigated exclusively by the FBI.