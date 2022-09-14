Pritzker issues disaster proclamation, deploys National Guard as more buses of migrants from Texas arrive in Chicago

Pritzker issues disaster proclamation, deploys National Guard as more buses of migrants from Texas a

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Gov. JB Pritzker issued a disaster proclamation and deployed the Illinois National Guard as Texas sends more migrants to Chicago.

Two more buses carrying migrants from Texas arrived in the Chicago area Saturday. In a little over a week, a total of six buses have arrived in Chicago.

Pritzker said he has deployed around 75 members of the Illinois National Guard for assistance as Chicago provides the migrants with shelter, food, and medical attention.

Pritzker confirmed more than 500 asylum seekers sent from Texas have arrived in the Chicago area already, with more buses arriving nearly every day.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has been sending migrants to sanctuary cities like Chicago as a way to protest the White House's border policies.

On Wednesday, Pritzker said the Texas officials have been unresponsive and have not provided official notice. Pritzker called Abbott's actions a "stunt."

More than 300 migrants had already been bused to the Chicago area from Texas as of this past weekend.