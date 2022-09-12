Watch CBS News
Local News

Pritzker defends state's handling of migrants sent from Texas

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Illinois governor defends state's handling of migrants sent from Texas
Illinois governor defends state's handling of migrants sent from Texas 00:46

CHICAGO (CBS) – Gov. JB Pritzker defended the state's handling of 90 migrants that arrived in the Chicago suburbs over the weekend.

Leaders in Elk Grove Village said they were blindsided when the state told them the migrants were coming.

But the governor said it's just a temporary move.

"It's not like there's going to be a mass effort to send people to suburban locations," Pritzker said. "It's just that when there isn't enough room at hotels in the city of Chicago and people are arriving with a few hours notice, that we end up having to send them where it is possible to provide immediate shelter."

The governor said the migrants will only be sheltered for a few weeks until family or friends come pick them up.

More than 300 migrants have been bussed to the Chicago area from Texas in recent weeks.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on September 12, 2022 / 6:22 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.