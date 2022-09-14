Two more buses with migrants from Texas arrive in Chicago area

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two more buses carrying migrants from Texas arrived in the Chicago area Saturday – for a total of six buses in a period of a little over a week.

It was unclear late Tuesday how many people were on the buses, but we are told one local volunteer organization is helping care for 35 people.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has been sending migrants to sanctuary cities like Chicago as a way to protest the White House's border policies.

More than 300 migrants had already been bused to the Chicago area from Texas as of this past weekend.