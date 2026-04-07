Attorneys to discuss pretrial motions in Adam Toledo wrongful death case

Attorneys for both sides of the Adam Toledo wrongful death trial will be back in court for more pretrial motions Tuesday.

They will go over what kind of evidence the jury will hear.

The case has been years in the making. Toledo, 13, was killed during a foot chase in the Little Village neighborhood in 2021. His mother filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the city and Officer Eric Stillman in 2022, and on March 29, they marked five years since Toledo's death.

On Monday, after each side requested a change of judge, the case was assigned to Cook County Law Division Presiding Judge Thomas Lyons.

"We look forward to presenting facts and evidence to a jury," Toledo family attorney Adeena Weiss Ortiz said.

The family's attorney said she expects the trial to be a lengthy one, with around 90 witnesses called over the course of a few weeks.

"We want justice for Adam Toledo and his family. There's absolutely no reason for his family to go through this pain," said Rabbi Michael Ben Yosef, of the Chicago Activist Coalition for Justice.

In a hearing before Judge Lyons on Monday, the attorneys for Toledo's family and the city began going over ground rules for the trial. Additional pre-trial discussions, such as what evidence the jury will hear, will continue on Tuesday.

Jury selection is expected to begin next week, with opening statements scheduled for April 20.