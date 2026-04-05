Civil rights trial in fatal shooting of Adam Toledo starts Monday

A civil rights trial begins on Monday to determine if the Chicago Police Department is liable for the death of 13-year-old Adam Toledo.

In March 2021, in Little Village, a police officer chased Adam Toledo on foot after shots were fired on a street corner.

During the chase, an officer told Toledo to show his hands. He then shot Toledo, less than a second after the teen dropped a gun he had been carrying.

The shooting prompted protests over police use of force, and calls for police to stop foot pursuits altogether until the department overhauls its chase policies.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability in 2022 recommended that Stillman be fired. However, then police Supt. David Brown did not agree, but instead recommended that Stillman be suspended for no more than five days. Then-Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx declined to charge officer Eric Stillman in Toledo's death.

Family and friends held a memorial last month, marking five years since the fatal shooting of Toledo.