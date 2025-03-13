Prayer vigil for Pope Francis to be held Thursday at Chicago Northwest Side elementary school

A prayer vigil for Pope Francis will be held Thursday night at an elementary school named after him on the city's Northwest Side.

It will happen at the Pope Francis Global Academy at 6143 W. Irving Park Rd in Portage Park.

The vigil comes as doctors for the pope said he is no longer in imminent danger but is still expected to stay in the hospital for a few more days.

The 88-year-old has chronic lung disease and had part of one lung removed when he was younger due to a pulmonary infection.

What started as a bad case of bronchitis when he was hospitalized last month progressed into a complex respiratory tract infection and double pneumonia. The pope also suffered two episodes of respiratory failure during his time in the hospital.

The vigil will start at 5 p.m. at the Saint Pascal Church of Our Lady of the Rosary Parish at 3935 N. Melvina Ave. It will be followed by a procession that will go along Irving Park Road before ending at the school.