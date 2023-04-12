Police say pranksters responsible for about 20 threats to Illinois schools

CHICAGO (CBS) – There are safety concerns at Illinois schools after a wave of prank calls threatening gun violence.

State police confirmed at least 21 threats on Wednesday concerning schools in Illinois which all turned out to be pranks.

The threats are being investigated in communities including Rockford, Freeport, Dixon and in Chicago.

Whitney Young High School Principal Rickey Harris sent parents an email saying, "We were made aware that a call was made to 911 alleging there was an active shooter inside our school building ... CPD immediately responded and it was confirmed that the call was made as a prank."

Many students were not at Whitney Young on Wednesday because of SAT testing.