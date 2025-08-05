Practice gets physical at Bears camp, but Tyrique Stevenson works to tone down his temper

With tempers flaring on the hardest-hitting practice of Bears camp Tuesday, noted hothead Tyrique Stevenson tried to play it cool and secure his spot in the secondary.

Head coach Ben Johnson challenged the team Tuesday morning, saying he wanted a good, physical practice. His players delivered and then some — with a few skirmishes even breaking out in the portion during which the news media were not allowed to shoot video.

"Today was physical. I think Coach Ben this morning kind of brought it out of everybody, and kind of told us the offense was going to come at us," said Bears cornerback Nahshon Wright.

"I feel like that's what we should practice like every day. That's the message that the team shot to us — the coaching staff and everybody," said Stevenson. "That's what we need to see out there every day to be a championship defense and championship offense."

Coming off a tumultuous 2024 season, Stevenson is battling to keep the No. 2 cornerback job, and working on letting his play do the talking.

"Just controlling it — being a pro. At the end of the day, that's really the message that is getting portrayed to me — just learn how to be a pro, how to go about your business every day, and pretty much controlling my personality," Stevenson said. "You know, sometimes, you've got to tone it down. Sometimes, you've got to let it go. But other times, it has to be at the right level, and that's what I've got to do to be a part of this team."

Coach Johnson called Stevenson a hard worker and good person to talk to, but did say Stevenson does sometimes talk a little too much — something Stevenson is clearly working on.