Watch CBS News
Local News

Powerball jackpot grows to $747M after no winner in Saturday's drawing

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Monday's Powerball jackpot rises to $747M
Monday's Powerball jackpot rises to $747M 00:26

CHICAGO (CBS) -- If you forgot to buy a Powerball ticket last night you now have a second chance at the jackpot.

No one matched the winning numbers in Saturday's $700 million drawing.

Here are the winning numbers in case you won a smaller prize: 2-8-15-19-58 and the Powerball of 10.

The jackpot now increases to $747 million for Monday night's drawing.

First published on February 5, 2023 / 9:36 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.