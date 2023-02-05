Powerball jackpot grows to $747M after no winner in Saturday's drawing
CHICAGO (CBS) -- If you forgot to buy a Powerball ticket last night you now have a second chance at the jackpot.
No one matched the winning numbers in Saturday's $700 million drawing.
Here are the winning numbers in case you won a smaller prize: 2-8-15-19-58 and the Powerball of 10.
The jackpot now increases to $747 million for Monday night's drawing.
