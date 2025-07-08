Watch CBS News
U.S. Postal Service workers demand more protections a year after mail carrier shot and killed

By
Todd Feurer
Todd Feurer
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
/ CBS Chicago

U.S. Postal Service workers on Tuesday were demanding more protections, almost a year after one of their own was killed while on the job.

Octavia Redmond, 48, was shot and killed while delivering mail on July 19, 2024, in the West Pullman neighborhood.

Union members and community leaders planned to gather outside the post office where Redmond worked on Tuesday to speak in honor of her memory, and fight for more to be done to keep them safe while on the job.

A 15-year-old boy has been charged with Redmond's murder, but a motive for the shooting remains unclear.

Redmond's death and other safety concerns have fueled legislation aimed at improving security—including the Postal Police Reform Act, which would ensure U.S. Postal Service police officers could accompany mail carriers on their routes. That proposed legislation has yet to receive a vote.

