Person killed in possible shooting, rollover crash in Chicago suburb, officials say

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

OAK PARK, Ill. (CBS) — A man is dead after a possible shooting led to a crash, leaving a car flipped on its roof Friday morning in Oak Park, officials said. 

Around 7:30 a.m. Oak Park police and fire departments were called to Ridgeland Avenue and Roosevelt Road for possible shots fired and a car crash. 

The victim, only described as a male, was removed from the crashed car and taken to Loyola University Medical Center in critical condition, and later died, according to the village. 

Preliminary investigation found nine shell casings in the flipped car. The incident appeared to be targeted. 

The West Suburban Major Crimes Task Force has been called out to assist in the investigation.    

Residents are advised to avoid the area and seek alternative driving routes as investigation into the incident continues.

