Police officer critically hurt in shooting in Chicago suburb; suspect in custody

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

OAK PARK, Ill. (CBS) — An Oak Park police officer was hospitalized after being shot Friday morning, according to the village.

Just after 9:30 a.m., the Oak Park Fire Department responded to a shots fired call in the 800 block of Lake Street. Upon arrival, paramedics said that the officer was shot in his left side. 

He was taken to Loyola Medical Center in critical condition. 

The suspect was shot in the leg and was taken into custody. He is also being treated at Loyola. 

The village said the suspect was seen leaving a bank on Lake Street with a gun, which initiated a police response. 

A witness said she was at the UPS store when she heard someone storm out of a store and then heard what sounded like gunshots.

"I knew it was gunshots. I didn't want to believe that," she said. 

Investigation into the incident remains ongoing. 

