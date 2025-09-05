Pope Leo XIV partnering with Chicago chef, restaurateur to open Vatican restaurant
Legendary Chicagoans are teaming up to bring a new hospitality project to a Vatican retreat.
Pope Leo XIV is partnering with Chicago restaurateur Phil Stefani and Chef Art Smith to open a restaurant at one of the historic papal summer residences.
They will provide food for "The Borgo Laudato Si," which serves as a gathering and eco-awareness space, started by the late Pope Francis.
The idea for the restaurant was inspired by their ties to Chicago.
Stefani made it a point to say, "I don't think I'm going to stretch it to go to deep dish, we'll see."