Watch CBS News
Local News

Pope Leo XIV partnering with Chicago chef, restaurateur to open Vatican restaurant

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Read Full Bio
Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

Pope Leo XIV partnering with Chicago chef, restaurateur to open Vatican restaurant
Pope Leo XIV partnering with Chicago chef, restaurateur to open Vatican restaurant 00:51

Legendary Chicagoans are teaming up to bring a new hospitality project to a Vatican retreat. 

Pope Leo XIV is partnering with Chicago restaurateur Phil Stefani and Chef Art Smith to open a restaurant at one of the historic papal summer residences. 

They will provide food for "The Borgo Laudato Si," which serves as a gathering and eco-awareness space, started by the late Pope Francis. 

The idea for the restaurant was inspired by their ties to Chicago.  

Stefani  made it a point to say, "I don't think I'm going to stretch it to go to deep dish, we'll see." 

Elyssa Kaufman

Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue