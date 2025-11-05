Watch CBS News
Local News

Pope Leo calls for "deep reflection" over treatment of migrants after hearing communion denied at Broadview ICE facility

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.
Read Full Bio
Sara Tenenbaum

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago-born Pope Leo XIV called for "deep reflection" when reacting to news that agents from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security refused to allow faith leaders inside the Broadview ICE facility to give people holy communion.

A delegation of clergy said they were at the facility this past weekend for the Catholic Feast of All Saints, but were not allowed inside.

While speaking with reporters outside his home in Rome Tuesday, the pope said spiritual rights should be respected.

"We're going to be asked, you know, how did you receive the foreigner?" he said. "Did you receive him and welcome him or not? And I think that there's a deep reflection that needs to be made in terms of what's happening/ Many people who've lived for years and years and years, never causing problems, have been deeply affected by what's going on right now."

Pope Leo has been openly critical of the federal government's treatment of immigrants and even made a plea for the world to help protect them. 

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue