Burglars hit 2 businesses in Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood

Burglars targeted two businesses on Clark Street in Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood overnight Sunday into Monday.

The two burglaries both happened around 3 a.m., and were the subject of two different reports.

Broken glass and smashed front windows were seen at Serai Café and Deli, 2342 N. Clark St., and Big Apple Finer Foods, 2345 N. Clark St. The two stores are located across the street from each other on Clark Street just south of Fullerton Parkway.

A police vehicle was parked with its lights on in front of the Big Apple early Monday morning.

Police said at the Big Apple, the burglars took cash registers from one of the stores, and then fled south on Clark Street in an unknown sedan — possibly a Kia Optima.

At Serai, it was unknown if anything was taken, police said.

No one was in custody in the burglaries early Monday. Belmont Area detectives are investigating.