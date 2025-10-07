Police warn of more smash-and-grab burglars striking in areas around Chicago

Chicago police on Tuesday added incidents to a pattern of smash-and-grab burglaries targeting businesses in various areas around the city.

The burglaries have occurred on the North, Northwest, Near South, and Southwest sides, as well as right downtown. Police have issued warnings about the pattern previously.

In each incident, burglars have smashed their way into a business after breaking a front glass window or door, and taken cash from cash registers, bottled alcohol, and ATMs.

The burglaries happened at the following specific times and locations:

Between 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 21, and 5 a.m. Monday, Sept. 22, in the 4300 block of South Talman Avenue, Brighton Park.

At 1:25 a.m. Monday, Sept. 22, in the 200 block of West Van Buren Street downtown.

At 1:42 a.m. Monday, Sept. 22, in the 200 block of North Sheffield Avenue, Lakeview.

At 1:56 a.m. Monday, Sept. 22, and 2:21 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 24, in the 2300 block of North California Avenue, Logan Square.

At 4:05 a.m. Monday, Sept. 22, in the 5500 block of North Broadway, Edgewater.

At 2:25 a.m. and 2:40 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 23, in the 4200 block of South Archer Avenue, Brighton Park.

At 5:28 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 5, in the 4600 block of West Diversey Avenue, Kelvyn Park.

At 6:47 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 5, in the 2200 block of South Indiana Avenue, South Loop.

At 2:53 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 7, in the 4000 block of North Western Avenue, North Center.

At 3:39 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 7, in the 500 block of West Grenshaw Street, Near West Side.

The burglars were described as one to eight people between 18 and 25 years old, wearing black hooded sweatshirts, dark-colored jeans or sweatpants, and black ski masks.

Anyone with information should call Wentworth Area detectives at 312-747-8384, Belmont Area detectives at 312-744-8263, or Grand Central Area detectives 312-746-7394, or submit an anonymous tip to CPDTIP.com with Reference # 25-CWP-029B.