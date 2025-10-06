CPD warns about string of business burglaries across 7 neighborhoods since last month

Chicago police on Monday are warning businesses about a string of burglaries across the city.

At least 10 burglaries were reported since Sept. 21, with the latest happening on Sunday in the Brighton Park, Chicago Loop, Lake View East, Edgewater, Logan Square, Kelvyn Park & Near South Side neighborhoods.

In each burglary, police said between one to eight people wearing dark clothing and ski masks forced their way into the business by breaking a glass window or door and stole liquor bottles and an ATM from inside.

Incident times and locations:

4300 block of South Talman Avenue on Sept. 21-22, between 7:30 p.m. and 5 a.m. - Brighton Park

200 block of West Van Buren Street on Sept. 22, at 1:25 a.m. - Chicago Loop

2900 block of North Sheffield Avenue on Sept. 22, at 1:42 a.m. - Lake View East

5500 block of North Broadway on Sept. 22, at 4:05 a.m. - Edgewater

2300 block of North California Avenue on Sept. 22, at 1:56 a.m. - Logan Square

2300 block of North California Avenue on Sept. 24, at 2:21 a.m. - Logan Square

4200 block of South Archer Avenue on Sept. 23, at 2:25 a.m. - Brighton Park

4200 block of South Archer Avenue on Sept. 23, at 2:40 a.m. - Brighton Park

4600 block of West Diversey Avenue on Oct. 5, at 5:28 a.m. - Kelvyn Park

2200 block of South Indiana Avenue on Oct. 5, at 6:47 a.m. - Near South Side

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area 1 detectives at 312-747-8384, Area 3 detectives at 312-744-8263, Area 5 detectives at 312-746-7394, or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com, using reference number 25CWP029