Chicago police issue alert of 8 business burglaries across 5 neighborhoods

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Chicago police are warning businesses about a string of burglaries that happened this week. 

At least eight burglaries were reported since Sunday, with the latest happening on Tuesday in the Brighton Park, Chicago Loop, Lake View East, Edgewater, and Logan Square neighborhoods.

Police said in each incident, between one and five people dressed in black and wearing ski masks forced their way into a business after breaking a front glass window or door. Once inside, they took liquor bottles and ATMs from inside.

Incident times and locations:

  • 4300 block of South Talman Avenue on Sept. 21-22, from 7:30 p.m. to  5 a.m. - Brighton Park
  • 200 block of W Van Buren Street on Sept. 22,  at 1:25 a.m. - The Loop
  • 2900 block of North Sheffield Avenue on Sept. 22, at 1:42 a.m. Lake View East
  • 5500 block of North Broadway on Sept. 22, at 4:05 a.m. - Edgewater
  • 2300 block of North California Avenue on Sept. 22, at 1:56 a.m.  - Logan Square
  • 2300 block of North California Avenue on Sept. 24, at 2:21 a.m. - Logan Square
  • 4200 block of South Archer Avenue on Sept. 23, at 2:25 a.m. - Brighton Park
  • 4200 block of South Archer Avenue on Sept. 23, at 2:40 a.m. - Brighton Park

Anyone with information about the crimes is asked to contact Area 1 detectives at 312-747-8384, Area 3 detectives at 312-744-8263, Area 5 detectives at 312-746-7394, or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com, using reference number 25CWP029.

