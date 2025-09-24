Chicago police issue alert of 8 business burglaries across 5 neighborhoods

Chicago police are warning businesses about a string of burglaries that happened this week.

At least eight burglaries were reported since Sunday, with the latest happening on Tuesday in the Brighton Park, Chicago Loop, Lake View East, Edgewater, and Logan Square neighborhoods.

Police said in each incident, between one and five people dressed in black and wearing ski masks forced their way into a business after breaking a front glass window or door. Once inside, they took liquor bottles and ATMs from inside.

Incident times and locations:

4300 block of South Talman Avenue on Sept. 21-22, from 7:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. - Brighton Park

200 block of W Van Buren Street on Sept. 22, at 1:25 a.m. - The Loop

2900 block of North Sheffield Avenue on Sept. 22, at 1:42 a.m. Lake View East

5500 block of North Broadway on Sept. 22, at 4:05 a.m. - Edgewater

2300 block of North California Avenue on Sept. 22, at 1:56 a.m. - Logan Square

2300 block of North California Avenue on Sept. 24, at 2:21 a.m. - Logan Square

4200 block of South Archer Avenue on Sept. 23, at 2:25 a.m. - Brighton Park

4200 block of South Archer Avenue on Sept. 23, at 2:40 a.m. - Brighton Park

Anyone with information about the crimes is asked to contact Area 1 detectives at 312-747-8384, Area 3 detectives at 312-744-8263, Area 5 detectives at 312-746-7394, or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com, using reference number 25CWP029.