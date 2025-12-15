Police seek witnesses, video after crash that killed woman in Chicago's Avondale neighborhood

Chicago police on Monday asked for help from the public to help them gather information in a crash that left a woman dead in the Avondale neighborhood last week.

At 1:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 8, two women were headed west in a car in the 3800 block of West Diversey Avenue, when the 31-year-old woman driving the car lost control and hit an unoccupied parked car, police said.

The car with the two women then veered off the road and struck a semi-trailer truck that was headed west on Diversey Avenue, police said.

The woman in the passenger seat, also 31 years old, was ejected and died at the scene. The woman who was driving was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center and was in good condition at the time.

No one else was injured.

The car was described as a black four-door 2015 Buick Regal sedan.

Police on Monday asked the public for more information on the two women who were in the car, and asked any witnesses to the crash to come forward and for anyone who might have video to supply it.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521, or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference RD# JJ514774.



