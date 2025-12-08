1 woman killed, 1 hospitalized in car crash in Chicago's Avondale neighborhood

One woman was killed and another hospitalized when a car lost control and crashed in Chicago's Avondale neighborhood early Monday morning.

At 1:30 a.m., the two women were in a black sedan when heading west in the 3800 block of West Diversey Avenue when the woman who was driving, 31, lost control and struck a parked car, police said.

The car then veered across the road and hit the rear of a semi-trailer truck that was headed east on Diversey Avenue.

The woman in the passenger seat of the car that crashed, also 31, was ejected and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The driver of the car was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in good condition.

The man who was driving the truck was not injured and refused medical treatment.

Citations were pending Monday morning.

Diversey Avenue was closed between Avers and Hamlin avenues at the scene following the crash, and the No. 76 Diversey CTA bus was rerouted. Belmont and Fullerton avenues were advised as alternatives.