Police search for suspect wanted for aggravated battery on CTA 47th Red Line train

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are looking to identify a suspect who allegedly shot a man on the CTA Red Line train.

The incident happened on June 21st in the 200 block of West 47th Street around 7:49 p.m.

Police said the victim was shot in the last car of a train at the 47th Street station in the median of the Dan Ryan Expressway. The man got into a quarrel with the suspect, who took out a gun and shot him in the back and legs.

The victim was rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition, police said.

The suspect fled the scene in a crowd who was running after shots were fired.

Chicago Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area One detectives at 312-747-8380. Anonymous tips can be submitted to cpdtip.com.







