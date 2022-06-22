Man shot, seriously wounded on Red Line train at 47th Street

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was left in serious condition Tuesday evening after being shot on a CTA Red Line train.

At 7:49 p.m., the man was shot in the last car of a train at the 47th Street station in the median of the Dan Ryan Expressway. The man got into a quarrel with another man, who took out a gun and shot him in the back and legs, police said.

The man was rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was reported in serious condition, police said.

The Chicago Transit Authority said Red Line service was initially halted between the Roosevelt and 63rd Street stops. Service later resumed between Roosevelt and 35th Street.

Police late Tuesday were reviewing CTA surveillance cameras for evidence. No one was in custody.