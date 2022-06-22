Watch CBS News
Local News

Man shot, seriously wounded on Red Line train at 47th Street

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was left in serious condition Tuesday evening after being shot on a CTA Red Line train.

At 7:49 p.m., the man was shot in the last car of a train at the 47th Street station in the median of the Dan Ryan Expressway. The man got into a quarrel with another man, who took out a gun and shot him in the back and legs, police said.

The man was rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was reported in serious condition, police said.

The Chicago Transit Authority said Red Line service was initially halted between the Roosevelt and 63rd Street stops. Service later resumed between Roosevelt and 35th Street.

CHECK: CTA Updates

Police late Tuesday were reviewing CTA surveillance cameras for evidence. No one was in custody.

First published on June 21, 2022 / 8:42 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.