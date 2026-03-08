Police search for armed robbers who struck on Chicago's South Side and off Mag Mile

Chicago police on Sunday were looking for four robbers they said targeted people on the city's South and Near North sides.

Police said in one incident at 11:25 a.m. this past Friday, the robbers drove up to a person in the 9200 block of South May Street in the Brainerd neighborhood, announced a robbery while the victim was distracted, and pistol-whipped the victim in the face.

At 2:08 p.m., the same crew is accused of making their way about 12 miles north and sitting in a car while waiting for some people to leave a department store on Oak Street right off Michigan Avenue and the Magnificent Mile, police said.

Once the victims left the store, the robbers got out of the car with guns pointed at the victims, announced a robbery, and took the victims' property by force, police said.

Police said the robbers stole Illinois license plates from similar cars and swapped them out.

One of the robbers was seen wearing a face mask, a gray hoody, and black pants. A second had a blue hat and was wearing all black, and the last two were wearing face masks and also wearing all black, police said. A further description was not provided.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Calumet Area detectives at 312-747-8273 or Belmont Area detectives at 312-744-8263, or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference # 26 CWP 008.