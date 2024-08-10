Watch CBS News
Police investigate apparent murder-suicide inside in west Chicago suburb

By Jeramie Bizzle

Police confirm murder-suicide inside Woodridge home
CHICAGO (CBS) — Police confirmed that a shooting inside a home in Woodrige Friday night was a murder suicide.

The shooting happened near Highway 53 and 83rd Street.

Police say four people, a man, a woman and two children, were able to get out of the building after shots rang out.

Officers did not release any further nformation on the victims, including how many people died or how they knew each other.

They did say there was no immediate danger to the public.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remains under investigaiton. 

If you or someone you know needs help, call 988. There you'll reach a trained crisis counselor that can help. The National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI, also has resources online.

