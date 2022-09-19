Watch CBS News
Police investigate after man found shot and killed in Cook County Forest Preserve

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Investigators are trying to figure out how a man ended up shot and killed in a Cook County Forest Preserve.

Forest Preserve police and Cook County Sheriff's Office officials were at the scene at the Dan Ryan Woods near 87th Street and Western Avenue.

Investigators had a large section of the wood closed off with crime tape.

Police sources familiar with the case told CBS 2 the victim was shot several times.

First published on September 19, 2022 / 5:16 PM

