Police fire shots after reports of armed person on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police said officers opened fire at a man who pointed a weapon at them in the South Shore neighborhood on Monday night.

Just after 10 p.m., police said officers responded to a person with a gun in the 7100 block of South Jeffery Boulevard.

Police said as officers approached, the armed suspect pointed his weapon in their direction. Police said that's when one of the officers "fired in the direction of the offender without hits."

The suspect continued to leave the scene and police said he turned towards the officers again, prompting an officer to fire shots "in his direction with no hits."

The suspect was taken into custody and a gun was recovered from the scene.

Police said the suspect was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

"There was no one struck by gunfire," police said.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating. The officers will be placed on routine administrative duties.