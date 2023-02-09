Police apprehend two suspects in Back of the Yards after they bail from car wanted in homicide
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Unbelievable video Wednesday night showed the end of a chase involving Illinois State Police.
Chicago Police Englewood District officers assisted in apprehending two suspects who had fled from a vehicle wanted in a homicide.
Officers were seen running down the sidewalk near 54th and Bishop streets.
Police late Wednesday said the two suspected offenders were in custody.
Weapons and the vehicle were recovered, police said.
