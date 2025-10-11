String of home invasions in Rogers Park prompts police alert

Police are warning residents after a string of home invasions on Friday in Chicago's Rogers Park neighborhood.

The home invasions reported involved sexual assault and burglary attempts, police said.

Police said the suspect is a man between 19 and 25 years old with curly hair wearing a black hoodie with USMC on the back in gold lettering. The suspect was also wearing a light-colored hoodie wrapped around the waist and light-colored pants.

Police said an hour before the incidents in Rogers Park, a mile north in suburban Evanston, an attempted criminal sexual assault was reported with a similar suspect description.

Police said the incidents took place at the following locations on October 10 between 2:14 a.m. and 3 a.m.

· 2000 block of Lunt Ave

On Friday, Chicago police said a 32-year-old woman told officers a man entered her home, in the 2000 Block of West Lunt Avenue, just after 1:50 a.m. Police said the man entered the home through the basement window.

The woman told police she was able to force the man out of her home. The suspect ran off.

The woman was not injured.

No arrests have been made in the home invasions.

Area Three detectives are investigating.