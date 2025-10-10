Police investigating home invasion in Rogers Park

Police are investigating a home invasion reported in Rogers Park early Friday morning.

Chicago police said a 32-year-old woman told officers a man entered her home, in the 2000 Block of West Lunt Avenue, just after 1:50 a.m. Police said the man entered the home through the basement window.

The woman told police she was able to force the man out of her home. The suspect ran off.

The woman was not injured.

No arrests have been made.

Area Three detectives are investigating.