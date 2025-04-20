Police activity snags CTA Blue Line at Racine Avenue

Police activity disrupted the CTA Blue Line on Chicago's Near West Side Sunday night.

Blue Lines were bypassing the Racine Avenue stop along the Eisenhower Expressway as of 9:45 p.m. due to the incident.

Reports that someone was shot on a train were not immediately confirmed. But a witness said that was what happened.

Tayson Wilson said he was getting onto a Blue Line train at the Racine stop, with the intention of taking the train two stops to get to his car.

"A few moments, as soon as the train pulled up, you have someone come up and shoot someone, just in a flash," he said.

Wilson said he was in front of the car where the shooting happened.

Further information was not immediately available.

