Watch CBS News
Local News

Police activity snags CTA Blue Line at Racine Avenue

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
Read Full Bio
Adam Harrington,
John Odenthal, Hector Carrion, Sam Vega

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

Police activity disrupted the CTA Blue Line on Chicago's Near West Side Sunday night.

Blue Lines were bypassing the Racine Avenue stop along the Eisenhower Expressway as of 9:45 p.m. due to the incident.

Reports that someone was shot on a train were not immediately confirmed. But a witness said that was what happened.

Tayson Wilson said he was getting onto a Blue Line train at the Racine stop, with the intention of taking the train two stops to get to his car.

"A few moments, as soon as the train pulled up, you have someone come up and shoot someone, just in a flash," he said.

Wilson said he was in front of the car where the shooting happened.

Further information was not immediately available.

CHECK: CTA updates

Adam Harrington
social-seofeatured-chicago.jpg

Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.