Ryan Poles says Bears aren't panicking after 0-2 start, Williams' resignation

CHICAGO (CBS) – The lineman shell game continued for the Bears with Larry Borom likely to get the first crack at replacing the injured Braxton Jones at left tackle.

Nate Davis was also out due to personal reasons. CBS 2's Matt Zahn had the latest on a Bears team getting shelled on all fronts.

The Bears were back on the practice field after a wild Wednesday, that included defensive coordinator Alan Williams resigning.

While it may feel like the sky is falling, inside the locker room, things still seemed mostly normal.

"The only adversity we got is the losing and just trying to turn that around. That's what we're focused on really right now, just trying to get our first W," said cornerback Jaylon Johnson.

Tight end Cole Kmet added, "We're you're going through a lot. Not the way we wanted to start the season, but our perspective is it's still early. We still got 15 more of these things. There's plenty of time to turn this thing around, and what a great opportunity this weekend to go up against the league's best."

The Bears travel to Kansas City to take on the defending Super Bowl-champion Chiefs this Sunday.

Offensive coordinator Luke Getsy said his relationship with Justin Fields is all good after Fields said Wednesday the coaching could be to blame for his overthinking, a sentiment backed up by general manager Ryan Poles as well.

"There's a confidence in that room that I guess to your world would be shocked," Getsy said. "We believe in it and we stick together. There's a brotherhood that we trust in more than anything else."

Poles added, "He always takes ownership of anything that's happened on the field. He takes it head on. He works. He grinds. He puts his head down. In my opinion, you got a young quarterback trying to figure it out. Now he gets talent around him and has to figure out and balance when to do those cool things athletically, when to lean on others and that takes time."

Poles also reaffirmed his confidence in Matt Eberflus as the head coach of the Bears and said he's done a great job, and he has faith in him as a defensive playcaller.