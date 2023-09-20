Bears QB Justin Fields says he's not blaming coaches for early season struggles

CHICAGO (CBS) – Bears quarterback Justin Fields has had a rough start to his third season. He said on Wednesday he's felt robotic and has not been playing like himself.

Fields added it could be coaching that's causing him to overthink during games.

But the quarterback later clarified what he said later in the locker room after people saw him as blaming Bears' coaches.

"I'm not blaming anything on the coaches," Fields said. "I'm never going to blame anything on the coaches, never gonna blame anything on my teammates. I will take every, whatever happens in the game, I will take all the blame."

Earlier on Wednesday, Fields said he needs to play more off of his instincts instead of "so much info in my head, data in my head."

"That's when I play my best, when I'm just out there playing free," he said.

When asked what might be causing him to think so much, Fields said, "Could be coaching, I think."

Through the first two games of the season, Fields has completed about 60% of his passes, thrown only two touchdowns and three picks. He's also been sacked 10 times and has a quarterback rating of 70.7. He's also rushed for a touchdown and has fumbled three times, losing one.