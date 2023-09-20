Alan Williams resigns as Chicago Bears' defensive coordinator

CHICAGO (CBS/AP) -- Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Alan Williams resigned on Wednesday, after stepping away from the team last week for undisclosed personal reasons.

The Bears confirmed Williams submitted his resignation Wednesday afternoon.

"I am taking a step back to take care of my health and my family. I appreciate the opportunity to work with the Chicago Bears, a storied NFL franchise with a rich history. The McCaskey family is first-class and second to none. I would also like to thank Coach Matt Eberflus and General Manager Ryan Poles for giving me the opportunity to come to Chicago. I would also like to thank President Kevin Warren, the coaches and players of which I value the relationships and camaraderie," Williams said in a statement. "I value the NFL shield and all that it stands for and after taking some time to address my health, I plan to come back and coach again."

The Bears also denied rumors that law enforcement had been at Halas Hall in connection to Williams on Wednesday.

Williams, in his second season as Chicago's defensive coordinator, missed his weekly press conference last week, as well as last week's game at Tampa Bay after working the opener against the Green Bay Packers.

Head coach Matt Eberflus, a former defensive coordinator with Indianapolis, called plays against the Buccaneers and plans to do so "at this time" when the Bears (0-2) visit Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

Before Williams' resignation was announced, Eberflus said the Bears can get by without a defensive coordinator and doesn't see it becoming problematic because of the experience of his staff.

"I think with the experience that we have on defense, I don't think that's an issue," he said.

The Bears have lost 12 straight games dating back to last season, since a 33-14 win over the Patriots on Oct. 24, 2022. During that time, the team has given up an average of 33 points per game under Williams.

The Bears finished with the worst scoring defense in the NFL last year, and rank second worst in the league through the first two games this season.