Pleasant start to February in Chicago with partial clouds, breezy conditions

CHICAGO (CBS) — It is the first day of February, and the weather in Chicago is looking more like it today.

Highs top out this afternoon in the lower to middle 30s with partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies. Breezy northeasterly winds sustained at 10 to 20 mph keep it a little cooler today, especially near the lakefront. By tonight, rain and snow will roll through due to a quick-hitting system.

The disturbance will basically be gone by daybreak Sunday, with mainly rain south of I-80 and a snow/rain combination favoring areas north. Either way, light to no snow accumulations are expected, but still plan for tricky travel Sunday morning. Fog will also develop and be a concern Sunday morning, improving by late morning. During Sunday afternoon, temperatures will soar into the lower 50s. The record high temperature in Chicago for February 2nd was set in 2020 at 52 degrees.

Fast-forward to Wednesday, a weather alert has been posted due to another wintry mix situation that's expected to impact all of the region. Freezing rain/drizzle is possible early in the morning, with a bigger push of moisture from rain and snow during the afternoon and evening.

Forecast at a glance

TODAY: Partly cloudy. Breezy, high of 35.

TONIGHT: Wintry mix late, low of 32. Fog develops.

TOMORROW: Fog/rain/snow early. Afternoon warm-up with near record highs.

