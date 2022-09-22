Watch CBS News
Local News

Plaintiffs in Sterigenics lawsuits seek to have cases tried in groups of 10

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Susan Kamuda wins $363 million judgment against Sterigenics, which exposed her to cancer-causing che
Susan Kamuda wins $363 million judgment against Sterigenics, which exposed her to cancer-causing chemicals 03:06

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Just days after a Cook County jury awarded Sue Kamuda a record $363 million in damages from Sterigenics, after finding the company liable for her cancer, attorneys returned to court on Thursday with another request.

Kamuda's attorneys, who represent hundreds of other people suing Sterigenics, asked the judge to try the rest of the cases in groups, instead of individual trials.

More than 700 people – including Kamuda's son, Brian – have sued Sterigenics, accusing the medical device sterilization company of making them sick by releasing the cancer-causing chemical ethylene oxide into the air around its now-shuttered Willowbrook plant for years.

Their attorneys say consolidating the cases into groups of 10 will speed up the trial process.

Meantime, Sterigenics, its parent company, and a predecessor corporation, have said they plan to appeal the verdict in Kamuda's case, claiming they are not to blame for Kamuda's cancer.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on September 22, 2022 / 3:31 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.