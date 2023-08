Residents to attend street mass Friday in Pilsen

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Residents in Pilsen are invited to another street mass Friday night.

Crowds filled the streets during last month's mass in the neighborhood.

The services are put on by The Resurrection Project with the goal of empowering neighbors and building a sense of community.

That mass starts at 6 p.m. at La Casa Resource Center.