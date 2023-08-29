Pilsen residents post signs urging drivers to slow down at dangerous intersection

CHICAGO (CBS) – Neighbors concerned about a dangerous intersection in Pilsen took matters into their own hands after a deadly crash there.

Residents shared photos on social media of homemade traffic signs they posted at the intersection of Hoyne and Cermak.

The message: Slow down and stop ahead.

CBS 2 reported last week about a woman who was struck and killed at that intersection. The mother of three was hit by a car in the crosswalk.

Neighbors said the local alderman is calling for more permanent safety changes there.