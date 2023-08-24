After mother of 3 hit and killed, neighbors want changes at Pilsen intersection

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 48-year-old mother was hit and killed by a car in Pilsen on Wednesday, right outside of a Chicago alderman's office.

CBS 2's Sabrina Franza reported that the intersection where the accident happened is particularly concerning for neighbors.

There's a stop sign on every corner at the intersection, but witnesses said the driver blew the stop sign, was driving too fast, and took the life of the mother of three.

"He dragged her a building and a half," said a witness, who asked not to be identified.

In the crosswalk at Hoyne and Cermak, the mother had just dropped off one of her daughters at karate.

"As soon as I turned the corner, I saw a white car coming in the middle of the street, kind of swerving," said the witness, who was taking out the trash when he heard the mother's last moments.

He added, "I heard 'boom!' and I turned around and heard a lady, and she was already under the car."

A 38-year-old man was driving a white SUV, which was visible in a cellphone video capturing the aftermath of the accident. He turned from Hoyne onto Cermak as the mother was crossing the street.

"There was a lot of blood and the fire department came, the police, ambulance, but it was already too late," the witness said.

A crowd gathered at the scene and tried to help, but she was later pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital. The driver was given a citation for having a suspended license.

"This is the most tragic incident we have had, but we have had [problems] along Cermak in particular," said Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez (25th).

Neighbors want to see some changes to the traffic pattern, so does Sigcho-Lopez. He said he started asking the state and city for a traffic study at the intersection back in May, because he said the stop signs aren't enough.

"I hope that with a new mayor, there will be a new commissioner [of transportation]," Sigcho-Lopez said. "And with our state representatives, I do hope that there's more collaboration, so ultimately, we prevent these tragedies."

Mayor Brandon Johnson has yet to appoint a new commissioner to the city's Department of Transportation.

The mother's identity has not been released by the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office. CBS 2 learned her family has asked for a toxicology report from the driver.

No charges have been filed as of Thursday afternoon.