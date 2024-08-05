Watch CBS News
Local News

Pileup snags Tri-State Tollway in southwest Chicago suburbs

By Adam Harrington

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

ALSIP, Ill. (CBS) -- The Tri-State Tollway in Alsip was snagged by a multi-vehicle pileup Monday evening.

The crash happened on the Tri-State (I-294) near the Cicero Avenue exit, according to witness reports.

Photos from the scene showed a white car, a Chevrolet pickup truck, and a FedEx semi-trailer truck were among the vehicles involved.

It was not immediately clear whether one accident or more than one occurred.

Information from Illinois State Police was not immediately available.

Adam Harrington

Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.