Pileup snags Tri-State Tollway in southwest Chicago suburbs

ALSIP, Ill. (CBS) -- The Tri-State Tollway in Alsip was snagged by a multi-vehicle pileup Monday evening.

The crash happened on the Tri-State (I-294) near the Cicero Avenue exit, according to witness reports.

Photos from the scene showed a white car, a Chevrolet pickup truck, and a FedEx semi-trailer truck were among the vehicles involved.

It was not immediately clear whether one accident or more than one occurred.

Information from Illinois State Police was not immediately available.