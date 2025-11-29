45 vehicles involved in pileup crash on westbound I-70 in Vigo County, Indiana

The Indiana State Police responded to a multivehicle crash on Interstate 70 in Vigo County on Saturday morning.

The crash was first reported around 11:30 a.m. on the westbound I-70 near mile marker 15.

Sergeant Matt Ames, in an updated social media post around 2:30 p.m., said the crash involved 45 vehicles. He said there continue to be slide-offs on the eastbound side of the road.

No injuries were reported in the pileup.

"Folks, if you can stay home, stay home," he said. "People just need to drive smart when the snow starts falling, reduce your speed, make sure you're buckled up, and let's just all be safe out there.

Vigo County is under a winter weather advisory until 10 a.m. Sunday, according to the National Weather Service, with 1 to 3 inches possible and wind gusts of up to 35 mph.

Indiana State Police said it will take two to three hours for cleanup.