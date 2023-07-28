CHICAGO (CBS)-- The famous Pierogi Fest kicks off Friday in Whiting, Indiana.

Every year, the fun and quirky event brings together dozens of food vendors, performers, and parade goers.

CBS 2's Audrina Sinclair got to speak with Mr. Pierogi ahead of the "Wackiest Fest in the Midwest."

"A little rain is not going to stop Pierogi Fest," Mr. Pierogi said. "I'm excited for three days of fun...I can't believe it's finally here."

The fun kicks off at 11 a.m., and the parade takes off at 7 p.m.

On Saturday, Smash Mouth hits the stage at 8:30 p.m. On Sunday, indulge in all those pierogis from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

