Pickup truck driver seriously hurt after crashing into streetlight, tree in Palatine, Illinois

A 21-year-old Chicago man was seriously hurt after crashing his pickup truck Saturday morning.

Palatine police said around 8:30 a.m., officers and fire crews arrived at a single-car crash involving a black Dodge Ram pickup truck in the 1100 block of East Dundee Road.

Witnesses said the truck was speeding went it lost control and hit a streetlight and then a tree. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The driver was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, police said.

The roadway was closed for about two hours for investigation.

Investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

Anyone with information or video is asked to contact the Palatine Police Department at 847-359-9000.