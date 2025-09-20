Watch CBS News
Local News

Pickup truck driver seriously hurt after crashing into streetlight, tree in Palatine, Illinois

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Read Full Bio
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

A 21-year-old Chicago man was seriously hurt after crashing his pickup truck Saturday morning.

Palatine police said around 8:30 a.m., officers and fire crews arrived at a single-car crash involving a black Dodge Ram pickup truck in the 1100 block of East Dundee Road.

Witnesses said the truck was speeding went it lost control and hit a streetlight and then a tree. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The driver was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, police said.

The roadway was closed for about two hours for investigation.  

Investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

Anyone with information or video is asked to contact the Palatine Police Department at 847-359-9000.

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue