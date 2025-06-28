Four people hurt after pickup truck crashes into apartment building in Woodlawn

Four people were taken to the hospital after a pickup truck rammed into a brick apartment building in the Woodlawn neighborhood Saturday morning.

It happened around 6:16 a.m. in the 600 block of East Marquette Road, leaving debris and bricks inside and outside the building.

Chicago police said that a woman, whose age was not confirmed, was driving in an unknown direction in a Dodge pickup truck when she struck the building. She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition with minor injuries.

The people inside the building, a 12-year-old boy, and two men, 26 and 26, also suffered minor injuries, and were taken to hospitals in good condition.

A resident, who lives above where the crash happened, described the aftermath.

"It's horrific, it's horrific in the inside," Leslie Johson said. "It's torn up, you can't walk to the front. I had to climb through all that debris to get to my family."

A neighbor said she had seen this happen before, but not with so much damage.

"I didn't expect it to be so much damage because how could one person cause so much damage to one building?" she said.

The driver was issued three citations and taken into custody.

Area 1 detectives are investigating.

The video above is from an earlier report.