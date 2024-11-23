Chicago police release photos of vehicle in deadly Marquette Park hit-and-run
CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are looking for the driver who hit and killed a woman in Marquette Park on Wednesday.
The incident happened just before 6 p.m. in the 6700 block of South Western Avenue.
Police said the 54-year-old victim was crossing the street when she was hit by a black or gray-in-color four-door sedan that left the scene. The sedan driver was only described as a male.
The woman suffered catastrophic injuries resulting in her death, police said.
Anyone with information or video is asked to contact the Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com.