Chicago police release photos of vehicle in deadly Marquette Park hit-and-run

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are looking for the driver who hit and killed a woman in Marquette Park on Wednesday.

The incident happened just before 6 p.m. in the 6700 block of South Western Avenue.

Police said the 54-year-old victim was crossing the street when she was hit by a black or gray-in-color four-door sedan that left the scene. The sedan driver was only described as a male.

Chicago police are searching for the driver and the vehicle in a hit-and-run that killed a 54-year-old woman in Marquette Park on Wednesday.  Chicago Police Department

The woman suffered catastrophic injuries resulting in her death, police said.

Anyone with information or video is asked to contact the Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com.

