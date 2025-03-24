Person stabbed in downtown Chicago near Clark/Lake CTA station

A person was stabbed in downtown Chicago near the Clark/Lake CTA Blue Line stop Monday night.

Initial reports indicated that someone was stabbed on the street and ran onto the platform.

Police did not immediately provide details.

A large police presence remained at the scene as of just after 10 p.m.

Trains on the Blue Line subway, and on the Brown, Green, Orange, and Pink lines on the elevated level, were all skipping the Clark/Lake stop after the incident, the Chicago Transit Authority said.

There was no word on a condition or any suspects Monday night.