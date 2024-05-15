Watch CBS News
Person shot to death while walking to car in Bridgeview

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. (CBS) — A 39-year-old man was shot and killed while walking to his car in Bridgeview early Wednesday morning.

His body was found with multiple gunshot wounds around 5 a.m. on the easement near his apartment in the 7300 block of West 79th Street.

Police said the victim remotely started his car and was walking towards it when an unknown person shot him.

The victim was identified as 39-year-old Arturo Cantu.

Oketo Avenue was briefly closed for investigation but has since reopened.

Bridgeview Police were investigating.

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer at CBS 2 Chicago. Formerly of the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com, and Sportskeeda.

First published on May 15, 2024 / 10:14 AM CDT

