Person shot on CTA Blue Line train near Racine stop, police say

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Jeramie Bizzle

Person hospitalized after being shot on CTA Blue Line train
A person was taken to the hospital after being shot while onboard a CTA Blue Line train Sunday night on the Near West Side.

The shooting happened on the train near the Racine stop in the 400 block of South Racine Avenue around 9:14 p.m.

Chicago police said officers responded to a call of someone shot on the train-car train and found a person with a gunshot wound to the upper right thigh.

They were taken to Storger Hospital in good condition. Additional information about the victim was not released.

No other injuries were reported. 

Tayson Wilcon said he was on the CTA to pick up his car before the shooting happened.

"It's just crazy, you can even ride a couple stops to go get your vehicle to those who use public transportation, you come into all encounters like this, it's just crazy," he said.

As of Monday, no arrests were made.

Area 3 detectives are investigating. 

Jeramie Bizzle
